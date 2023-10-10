Number of Israeli casualties from Hamas attack tops 2,900 — Health Ministry

TEL AVIV, October 10. / TASS/. The number of Israelis injured in the attack on the country by Palestinian radicals from the Hamas organization exceeded 2,900, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

"As of this time, 2,901 victims have been taken to hospitals," the Health Ministry said in an official update of the casualties as of 7:00 p.m. Moscow time.

The government-run radio station Kan reported that as of 8:00 p.m. Moscow time, the death toll surpassed 1,000.

Earlier on Tuesday, around 4:00 p.m. Moscow time, the Israeli Embassy in the United States released an update on the social network X (formerly Twitter), which put the number of fatalities at 1,008 and said 3,418 people were injured. That post is currently unavailable.

On October 7, after Israel came under shelling from the Gaza Strip, a group of Hamas militants infiltrated the Jewish state. According to the latest data, almost 800 Palestinians were killed and more than 4,000 others wounded in the ensuing clashes and shelling.

Hamas calls its attack a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel has announced it was ready for war, started Operation Iron Swords and ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the West Bank and there is an exchange of artillery fire on the border with Lebanon.