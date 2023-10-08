Peace in Middle East possible only with Palestine’s independence – Erdogan

ISTANBUL, October 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that peace in the Middle East is possible only with the independence of Palestine, referring to the implementation of the 2012 UN resolution on the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

"Ensuring sustainable peace in the Middle East is only possible with a final solution to the Palestinian problem. There is no need to fan the flames, a just peace has no losers, the Palestinian issue must be resolved on the basis of international law and recognition of the coexistence of two states. Turkey will make the necessary diplomatic efforts to an early end to the confrontation and a reduction in tension," the Turkish leader said at a ceremony to restore the Assyrian Church of the Virgin Mary in Istanbul. His speech was broadcast by TRT Haber TV channel.

"Unfortunately, Jerusalem, which for centuries was considered a land of peace, has become a symbol of tension where the rights of Muslims are violated. Recognition of the Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem is an urgent need that cannot be delayed," Erdogan said.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The authorities of Israel have approved a previously announced decision to put the country in a ‘state of war,’ which means the start of major military operations. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists.

According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left more than 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left over 300 Palestinians dead and almost 1,900 wounded.