Belgrade official slams West for abetting Kosovar premier’s aggression against local Serbs

BELGRADE, October 2. /TASS/. The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) and the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) are, through their inaction, prodding Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to continue pursuing his aggressive stance against the local Serbian population, Petar Petkovic, director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija, said.

"Albin Kurti’s terror keeps increasing with every passing day," Petkovic said at a press conference. "I believe that the lack of a proper response from the West, particularly from the international organizations that are active in Kosovo and Metohija, is additionally encouraging him to attack the Serb people," he added.

"We are not asking KFOR and EULEX to take the side of the Serbs, the exiled Serb people, the people who suffer from Kurti’s terror every day. We are just asking them to be impartial and neutral," Petkovic stressed.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo claimed earlier that masked armed men supported by the Serbian authorities had attacked police officers in northern Kosovo on the night of September 24, killing one of them. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in turn, stated that Kosovar police units had killed three Serbs and wounded another two. The Serbian leader pointed out that KFOR officials had effectively given Kurti free rein to kill Serbs in the northern Kosovo incident and even helped the police in unrecognized Kosovo in their operations aimed against local Serbs.