Armenia to make every effort to bring Vardanyan from Azerbaijan — MFA

The ministry also said it insisted on the need to ensure unimpeded movement of people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia through the road called the Lachin corridor

YEREVAN, September 27. /TASS/. Armenia will make every effort to bring the former state minister of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Ruben Vardanyan, from Azerbaijan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia will make every effort to protect Ruben Vardanyan's rights and ensure his return. We also count on the support of Russia and other international partners," the ministry said.

The ministry also said it insisted on the need to ensure unimpeded movement of people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia through the road called the Lachin corridor.

The Azerbaijani border guard service earlier said Vardanyan was detained as he attempted to cross into Armenia.

Russian businessman Vardanyan co-founded Troika Dialog, Russia’s oldest brokerage, in 1991 and also served as the first president of the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo. In September 2022, he renounced his Russian citizenship and moved to Nagorno-Karabakh. Vardanyan was appointed the unrecognized republic’s state minister in November 2022 and was removed from the post in February.

Tags
ArmeniaAzerbaijan
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict
Russian peacekeepers record no ceasefire violations in Karabakh on Wednesday
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that helicopters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent had airlifted 142 local residents injured in a fuel depot explosion in Stepanakert (Khankendi) to Sisian, from where they will be airlifted on Armenian aircraft to Yerevan
Brazil speaks in favor of publishing Nord Stream inquiry findings
"At the same time, we believe that the seriousness of this episode and its clear threat to international peace and security necessitate a transparent and timely publication at least of preliminary findings of these inquiries," the Brazilian diplomat added
Russia’s UVZ says ready to create new tank with 152-mm cannon
"The decision is up to the client, the Russian Defense Ministry," UVZ said
China urges to cooperate with Russia on Nord Stream inquiry
Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN Geng Shuang believes that “all attempts to politicize the investigation will only lead to new suspicions and speculation”
Binance crypto exchange fully exits Russia with sale to CommEX
"To ensure a smooth process for existing Russian users, the off-boarding process will take up to one year," the press release reads
Russian deputy foreign minister discusses Ukraine with UN offial
Sergey Vershinin drew attention to outrageous cases of violations, committed by Ukraine with regard to children, primarily on the territory of Russia’s new regions
Kiev attacked Sevastopol on September 22 in coordination with US, Britain — Russian MFA
"The obvious aim of such terrorist acts is to distract attention from the Ukrainian army’s failed attempts of mount a counteroffensive and intimidate the people and trigger panic in our society," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Washington’s ‘reckless hysteria’ made 2023 a dangerous year — North Korea’s envoy to UN
Washington and Seoul have been pursuing a policy of confrontation since the beginning of the year, and their officials publicly declare the "end of the regime" and the "occupation of Pyongyang," Kim Song said
EU Court of Justice begins hearings on RDIF's claim against sanctions
A decision on the lawsuit is expected in a couple of months
Ex-head of Karabakh’s government arrested on Azerbaijani border — source
It is reported that Ruben Vardanyan attempted to depart for Goris in Armenia’s Syunik province
Putin, Raisi discuss smoothly integrating Iran into BRICS — Kremlin
The country will become official member of the organization effective January 1, 2024
Moscow will not leave Canada's hostile actions without retaliation — Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow had no intention to "tolerate the Canadian liberals’ flirtation with Nazism"
Kremlin insists Canada must bring former Nazi fighter to justice
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin has already heard statements from Polish representatives, who will initiate the issue of Yaroslav Hunka's prosecution under the law
Putin informs Iranian counterpart about Russian peacekeepers’ activity in Karabakh
The presidents "stressed the importance of resolving all problems only by peaceful, political and diplomatic means"
US must respond to Hersh's investigation into Nord Stream sabotage — Russian diplomat
"American presidents have never gone so far. The Biden administration is obliged to give a thorough response on all points," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russia to submit draft statement on Nord Stream to UN Security Council soon – diplomat
This was announced by Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya
Russia running out of options except to engage in head-on clash with NATO — Medvedev
Russian Security Council deputy chairman listed several events that make a direct clash between Russia and NATO more likely, including deliveries of US-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Switzerland turns down initiative on re-exporting Swiss arms to Ukraine
On Tuesday, the Swiss Telegraphic Agency said that the parliament’s both chambers had approved the sale of 25 Leopard 2 tanks to their manufacturer, Germany’s Rheinmetall
Hungary not to support Ukraine until Kiev restores rights of ethnic Hungarians — Orban
Tensions between Budapest and Kiev escalated after Ukraine adopted a law making Ukrainian the country’s official language
Russia wants world to chime in on Nazi being honored by Canadian parliament — Kremlin
"It's clear that he took responsibility, but what should be done with a parliament that gave a standing ovation to a fascist?"Dmitry Peskov pointed out
North Korea’s envoy to UN says days of NATO-type military alliances numbered
Kim Song said that the United States is imposing inter-camp confrontation on other countries, creating deep divisions and conflicts between countries
Russian forces foil attempts to restore supplies for Ukrainian army across Oskol River
It is reported that the enemy has stepped up the use of aviation and heavy artillery
Black Sea Fleet confidently fulfills assigned tasks — commander Sokolov
Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media outlets and Telegram channels spread information that Sokolov and a number of high-ranking officers were allegedly killed in a September 22 missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Putin grants citizenship to French political researcher Leroy
Emmanuel Marc Andre Leroy repeatedly provided assessments to operation of the election and other systems in Russia and spoke on the relations between the West and Moscow
IN BRIEF: Russian defense chief reveals Ukraine's military losses over past month
Sergey Shoigu announced plans to improve the combat capabilities of the country’s airborne troops as well as the Eastern and Southern military districts
Russian authorities budget around $54.05 mln for AI development in 2024 — PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that the Russian artificial intelligence market grew by 18% in 2022 alone, reaching almost 650 bln rubles ($6.74 bln)
Russian forces entrench themselves near Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Berkhovka — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the actions of the Russian forces on this section of the line of engagement came as a surprise to the Ukrainian units
Missile that fell down in Transnistria not tracked by Moldovan defense ministry
"The incident proves the relevance of the peacekeeping operation mechanisms", Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky said
Shoigu expects Tactical Missiles Corporation to step up production — Defense Ministry
Sergey Shoigu said he was going to review in detail the new products presented today
Taiwan records approach of 32 Chinese aircraft, 8 ships
"Taiwan’s Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities," the statement said
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Russia investigating London’s hand in staging Bucha events — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow has not received any assistance in this probe "from either of the involved sides"
Lada cars will be produced in Ethiopia for African market — envoy
In particular, Russian cars may be supplied to Sudan and South Sudan, Kenya and Somalia
US left no traces of its operation to destroy Nord Stream pipelines — Hersh
"Once the mission was completed, the typed papers and carbons were destroyed, thus leaving no physical trace," the journalist wrote
Over 30 killed, 80 injured in fire in northern Iraq
Meanwhile, a healthcare and security source told Reuters that the fire, which broke out during a wedding ceremony, claimed the lives of nine people, while 25 were injured
Kremlin says US, UK involved in Nord Stream terrorist attack 'one way or another'
In his new article Seymour Hersh said that the US blew up the Nord Stream pipelines out of fear of losing its influence on Germany and Europe
DPR reports 14 Ukrainian attacks on its territory in past day
According to the mission, 35 munitions of various types were fired in total
Kiev regime forcibly relocates people from part of Kherson Region it controls
According to the region’s governor Vladimir Saldo, officers of Ukraine’s Security Service and fighters of the Tsunami nationalist battalion from Nikolayev, are terrorizing civilians
Ukraine asks West for weapons to attack Iranian drone factories
Meanwhile, the Kiev authorities claimed that more than 100 electronic components manufactured by Western companies were detected in the Iranian Shahed 131 and Shahed 136 drones
Press review: Uncle Sam seeks Suomi bases and Zelensky’s tin cup giving some in US allergy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 25th
Cosmonauts, astronaut leave ISS, transfer to Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft
The spacecraft will undock from the Prichal module at 10:55 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday and begin an autonomous flight
Azerbaijan detains former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan
The detainee was handed over to other government agencies so they make further decisions about his future, according to the statement
Russia eliminates over 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers in special op this month — Shoigu
According to the defense chief, the Ukrainians have sustained heavy military losses along the entire line of engagement amid an effective fire defeat
Russian forces take out two Ukrainian tanks in Orekhov area, Zaporozhye politician says
According to Vladimir Rogov, reports claiming that Ukrainian troops had broken through Russia’s first line of defense, which have repeatedly appeared in the Western and Ukrainian media, do not comport with reality
Western weapons used by Ukraine prove ineffective — top Russian security official
"As for the Western weapons that have been supplied to the Kiev regime, they have turned out to be ineffective against Russian weapons and Ukraine keeps on losing them on the battlefield," Nikolay Patrushev noted
Russia’s Bion-M2 biosatellite to be launched no later than July 31, 2024 — project head
The spacecraft will take 75 mice and flies to space, as was initially planned, the deputy chief designer at the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Sychev said
West promotes absurd versions of Nord Stream sabotage — Russia’s envoy to UN
Each of them denies Washington's involvement in this crime, Vasily Nebenzya said
Russia says Sofia’s decision to transfer S-300 missiles to Kiev violates international law
It is noted that the USSR and then Russia built military-technical cooperation with Bulgaria on the principles of mutual respect and trust
Russian forces eliminate most Ukrainian drones, measures to reduce attacks taken — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov replied to a question as to whether the Kremlin was concerned that the intensity of attacks on energy infrastructure would intensify with the onset of cold weather
France withdrawing troops, recalling diplomats from Niger on humiliating terms — Le Pen
The leader of the National Rally faction in the lower house of France’s parliament said that it was a serious fiasco for French diplomacy
Unacceptable to shut Russian athletes out of Asian Games — Russian Olympic head
"They did not even inform us that they reconsidered their decision to invite us," Stanislav Pozdnyakov noted
Russia urges UN to react to Ukraine’s numerous human right abuses
Ilya Barmin drew attention to Ukraine’s "laws on total Ukrainization, which affected education, science, culture, mass media, radio and television"
Russian interests in South Caucasus can’t be ignored — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently spoke about the need to make up for alliances that failed to help the country to ensure its security
Musk calls into question Canadian PM Trudeau’s accusations of Russian 'disinformation'
Earlier, Justin Trudeau claimed that Russia could stand to benefit from the scandal surrounding the standing ovation given to an elderly Ukrainian-Canadian veteran of the Nazi Waffen SS
American soldier that crossed into DPRK handed over to US — report
North Korean authorities stated that the serviceman was questioned and could be extradited
Missile producer CEO informs Shoigu about doubling production of high-precision weapons
It was noted that production output increased due to streamlining a number of processes, increasing the number of personnel, raising labor productivity and transitioning to a 24-hour shift schedule
Russian ambassador describes resignation of Canada’s parliament speaker as expected
Oleg Stepanov made the comment after Anthony Rota announced on Tuesday that he was quitting as speaker of the lower house of the Canadian legislature
Russian ambassador says Canada owes apology for commemorating Nazi veteran
Oleg Stepanov went on to say that members of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS ‘Galicia,’ to which Hunka was a member, have "committed multiple war crimes, including mass murder, against the Russian people, ethnic Russians"
Putin to discuss development of Kaliningrad Region with government
The event will be held via a video linkup
More than 325,000 contractors join Russian army in 2023 — Medvedev
"We continue to work on supplementing the armed forces with contract servicemen and control combat and morale-bolstering activities," Russian Security Council deputy chairman added
Russia hopes Armenia heeds its signals regarding bilateral ties, Foreign Ministry says
"We proceed on the premise that all agreements on the development of bilateral cooperation will continue to be implemented in the interests of the peoples of the two countries," Maria Zakharova noted
Zelensky's applause for fascist confirms Kiev's Nazi ideology — Kremlin
"Of course, we can only sympathize with the memory of Ukrainian veterans who fought against fascism, including Zelensky's grandfather," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
UN commission's report on Ukraine fails to withstand criticism — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "the speculative conclusions of the commission are based on the unsubstantiated stories of arbitrarily selected individuals positioning themselves as victims"
Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 130 times over day
"Windows, facades, roofs, and fences of four private houses were damaged. Three commercial buildings, a car and a garage were also damaged," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported
Armenian leadership should remember plight of countries that pinned future on US — Lavrov
"You know, there are many of those who wish to lose Russia and make new friends," the top Russian diplomat said
Russian Foreign Ministry gathering information on Kiev's crimes against children — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik noted that this approach was also observed during the work of the UN General Assembly as well as in a number of reports published by the US State Department
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Russian forces push enemy back on Artyomovsk’s southern flank — DPR head
Meanwhile, Russian forces advanced its positions on Artyomovsk’s northern flank near the settlement of Orekhovo-Vailyevka
LPR files over 500 lawsuits with International Criminal Court this year
As adviser to the head of the republic Anna Soroka said, the region’s leadership “continues to record collective video messages with evidence of the events and consequences that Ukrainian aggression entails”
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Press review: New Black Sea grain deal dead in water and US wants space hotline with China
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 27th
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Russian forces hit command posts of four Ukrainian brigades in DPR, Zaporozhye Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery hit enemy personnel and vehicles in 108 areas
AfG leader sheds light on why Nord Streams were sabotaged
"The life line of German industry has been cut. The AfG faction in the Bundestag calls for an investigation and punishment for all those responsible. Nord Stream must be repaired, opened and secured," Tino Chrupalla said
Attempts to hush up Nord Stream inquiry are doomed to fail – Russia’s envoy to UN
According to Vasily Nebenzi, the tactics of Western countries are to delay the investigation of sabotage
Constant use of some foreign arms, not enough training cause breakdowns for Ukraine — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the Ukrainians currently operate 17 different types of Western and Soviet howitzers
Kiev regime resorting to ISIS-style methods to recruit children — senior Russian lawmaker
Anna Kuznetsova pointed out that underage ones are forced into sending photographs with the coordinates of Russian troops, which the Ukrainian army then uses to "adjust artillery strikes or carry out acts of sabotage within Russia"
Press review: US parks missile launcher on Baltic Sea island and new Kosovo crisis brewing
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 26th
Earth goes through another geomagnetic storm, fifth this month — scientist
The storm was classified as a weak G1 category storm
Putin to meet with South Sudanese president on Thursday — Kremlin
According to the statement, the leaders plan to discuss the prospects for the development of Russian-South Sudanese relations in various areas
Head of Russia’s Kaluga region announces plans to launch former Volvo plant in 2023
Vladislav Shapsha noted that the enterprise will reach full capacity in 2024
CIA thinks Scholz was aware of US plans to blow up Nord Streams — Hersh
The jourmalist explained that this was about German chancellor’s visit to Washington on February 7, 2022, when Biden in his speech threatened to "bring an end to" the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should Russia launch its special military operation in Ukraine
US, EU push Armenia to withdraw from CSTO — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow sees "the destructive fanaticism with which the Americans treat Yerevan"
Participants in SMOA-plus exercise in Russia’s Primorsky Region start combat coordination
Operational groups and military contingents of the armed forces of Brunei Darussalam, China, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam have been invited to practice joint actions as part of a multinational grouping of troops
Shoigu checks on weapons production at Tactical Missiles Corporation
It is reported that the defense chief and Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov jointly inspected the production shops of the enterprise and the technological process of assembly of high-precision weapons of destruction
South Korea has no right to intervene in Moscow-Pyongyang relations — diplomat
South Korea is a de facto "military colony" of the United States, North Korea's representative to the United Nations said at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly
Iraqi wedding fire death toll up to 450
According to the Civil Defense, the fire was probably caused by the use of fireworks during the wedding
Russian Black Sea Fleet commander taking part in Defense Ministry board meeting
Earlier, a number of Ukraine mass media and Telegram channels claimed that the Black Sea Fleet commander had allegedly been killed in an attack on the fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol, along with other high-ranking officers
Russia expands UK sanctions list to cover 23 more Britons — Foreign Ministry
In addition, Russia has imposed sanctions on the staff of UK political consulting and research organizations engaged in gathering and analyzing information intended for conducting informational warfare against Russia
Finland has ruined its neutral status, joined 'US project' — Lavrov
"Once again, I would like to emphasize that Finland is making seven-league strides towards joining the frontrunners of the West's anti-Russian, Russophobic campaign," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
US to build defense sector partnership with Ukraine in coming months — Pentagon
US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday that the United States was set to create joint production of certain types of military equipment on the territory of Ukraine
Kiev rejects reports of request to help topple Polish authorities for EU membership
Oleg Nikolenko said that Ukraine has neither received any such offers nor does it have any desire or intention to interfere in Poland's internal affairs
Russia condemns attack on Cuban embassy in United States — diplomat
"We express our solidarity with the brotherly people of the Republic of Cuba and our full support for their government," Maria Zakharova added
US court finds former President Trump liable for fraud
A New York judge turned down a motion by Trump’s lawyers to dismiss the case
Russia's victory to mark new step toward integration of Great North — ex-presidential aide
Vladislav Surkov noted that, "a tumultuous reaction from the synthesis of civilizations is taking place before our eyes"
Kiev to use ATACMS to strike residential neighborhoods in Donbass, Crimea — MFA
Maria Zakharova added that this type of weaponry will be used by Kiev’s criminal regime mainly for terrorist purposes
Mexico buys 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft from Russia — ambassador
According to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, in 2014 the volume of trade between Mexico and Russia amounted to $1.78 billion
US had to sabotage Nord Stream to keep its influence in Europe – Russian diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzi, more and more evidence is emerging in the expert community that Washington was behind the Nord Stream explosions
Kremlin spokesman responds to Hillary Clinton’s remarks about NATO expansion
It is reported that Dmitry Peskov’s comments came after Hillary Clinton addressed Putin by name and said, "you brought it on yourself," when she mentioned the latest NATO expansion on a recent visit to the US State Department
Ukraine to either surrender on Moscow’s terms or cease to exist — top Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the outcome also includes economic problems in Europe and the US, as well as a lack of manpower for the Ukrainian armed forces
