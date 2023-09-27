Armenia to make every effort to bring Vardanyan from Azerbaijan — MFA

YEREVAN, September 27. /TASS/. Armenia will make every effort to bring the former state minister of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Ruben Vardanyan, from Azerbaijan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia will make every effort to protect Ruben Vardanyan's rights and ensure his return. We also count on the support of Russia and other international partners," the ministry said.

The ministry also said it insisted on the need to ensure unimpeded movement of people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia through the road called the Lachin corridor.

The Azerbaijani border guard service earlier said Vardanyan was detained as he attempted to cross into Armenia.

Russian businessman Vardanyan co-founded Troika Dialog, Russia’s oldest brokerage, in 1991 and also served as the first president of the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo. In September 2022, he renounced his Russian citizenship and moved to Nagorno-Karabakh. Vardanyan was appointed the unrecognized republic’s state minister in November 2022 and was removed from the post in February.