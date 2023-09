UN, September 22. /TASS/. All targets of Azerbaijan’s local anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh have been reached, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to the situation in the region.

"Azerbaijan has reached all targets set within anti-terrorist events. If Armenia fulfilled obligations assumed within the three-sided statement they would have been reached long ago peacefully," he said.