Kim Jong Un thanks Putin for hospitality, whishes prosperity to Russia — radio

TOKYO, September 18. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, people and authorities of Russia for hospitality, wrapping up his "official and friendly" visit in Russia, the Voice of Korea radio reports.

"Kim Jong Un expressed his sincere gratitude to Russian President Putin, authorities and people of Russia for paying special attention and generous hospitality throughout his stay in the Russian Federation. He wished prosperity to Russia and welfare to its people," says the report on the North Korean leader’s visit, which "opened a new era of intense development and strengthening of Korean-Russian relations."

The farewell ceremony for the North Korean leader was attended by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexadner Kozlov, Primorsky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, Artyom Mayor Vyacheslav Kwon, and Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora.

Following the visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where he had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un arrived in the Primorsky Region on September 16. There, he visited the Knevichi airport, where he was met by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. On September 17, Kim Jong Un visited the Far East Federal University, and factories of the Arnika Group, which specializes on fodder and food materials and ingredients.