North Korea conducts drills simulating tactical nuke strikes on targets in South Korea

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. North Korea conducted drills simulating tactical nuclear strikes on targets in South Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

"The KPA (Korean People’s Army - TASS) staged a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched earth strikes at major command centers and operational airfields of the "ROK" military gangsters on Wednesday night," it said.

As part of the drills, two tactical ballistic missiles were fired in the north-easterly direction from the territory of Pyongyang’s international airport. They exploded at an altitude of 400 meter over the hypothetical targets.