Many ECOWAS members ready to participate in fast response forces for Niger — official

RABAT, August 17. /TASS/. Members of the Economic Community of West African States, except for those that are governed by the military, as well as Cape Verde, are ready to set up a rapid response force that could intervene in Niger, according to an official at the group.

ECOWAS member countries "are ready to participate in a rapid response force that could intervene in Niger, with the exception of countries under military rule and Cape Verde," the official, Abdel-Fatau Musah, who is the commissioner for peace and security at the group, was quoted by Al Hadath television as saying.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Chiefs of General Staffs of the armed forces of ECOWAS member countries that is taking place in Ghana.

Al Hadath reported Wednesday evening that ECOWAS had started to activate its rapid response force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Leaders of the ECOWAS countries slapped harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the mutinous soldier release Bazoum, or face the use of force.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said upon returning from the ECOWAS summit in Abuja on August 10 that the leaders of the group’s member countries had agreed to start a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.