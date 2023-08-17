NATO’s support to Ukraine to continue until it wins — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, August 17. /TASS/. NATO’s support to Ukraine will continue until it wins, the military alliance’s chief, Jens Stoltenberg, assured reporters at a news conference in Oslo on Thursday.

"NATO will support Ukraine until it wins the war," Reuters quoted Stoltenberg as saying. The NATO chief was asked to comment on whether Kiev would have to give up territory to Russia in order to put an end to the conflict and get NATO membership in return. Stoltenberg’s senior colleague earlier said that could be a solution for Kiev. When asked about Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Stoltenberg said: "The Ukrainians are making progress, but there is a lot of uncertainty."

On Tuesday, Stian Jenssen, director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, told Sweden’s Verdens Gang newspaper that Ukraine could become a NATO member if it ceded some of its territory to Russia.