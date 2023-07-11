NATO to create facility for protecting vital undersea infrastructure

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. NATO member states have agreed to create a facility that would ensure security of critically important underwater infrastructure, the alliance’s members said in the final communique of the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.

"The threat to critical undersea infrastructure is real and it is developing," the document says. "We have agreed to establish NATO’s Maritime Centre for the Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure within NATO’s Maritime Command (MARCOM)."

"We also agreed to set up a network that brings together NATO, Allies, private sector, and other relevant actors to improve information sharing and exchange best practice," it says.