Greece set for national parliamentary elections on May 21

ATHENS, May 21. /TASS/. Parliamentary elections kick off on Sunday in Greece with the participation of 36 political parties and coalitions, as well as one independent candidate.

The focus will be on the election race between the ruling center-right party New Democracy (ND), led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the main political opposition party, the Coalition of Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA - PA) of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The elections are held under a simple proportional system: if a political party receives 10% of the vote, it gets 10% (30 seats) in the 300-seat unicameral parliament.

The Parliament of Greece will be open to parties that manage to pass the three-percent threshold, which means that 285 seats would be distributed among the country's 59 electoral districts, while 15 more would be elected based on national lists.