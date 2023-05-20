Civilian death toll in Sudan clashes rises to 850, doctors say

CAIRO, May 20. /TASS/. The number of civilians killed in clashes between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces has risen to 850, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Saturday.

"A total of 850 civilians have been killed in the country since the start of the conflict," Al Jazeera reported, citing the committee’s statement. According to the committee, 3,394 civilians have suffered wounds.

The committee also pointed out that the number of casualties could be much higher because doctors did not have access to many hospitals, particularly those outside the capital.

The situation in Sudan has escalated because of disagreements between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the head of the Rapid Reaction Force, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hamidti), who is his deputy in the council. The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the capital of Khartoum.