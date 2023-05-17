Zelensky only wants weapons, not interested in peace — former Italian lawmaker

ROME, May 17. /TASS/. Alessandro Di Battista, an Italian journalist and former lawmaker, on Wednesday said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who recently visited several European countries, was only interested in getting more weapons, not peace.

"Zelensky went on a tour to get ammunition. The only thing he’s after is weapons because he’s not interested in peace," he was quoted as saying by the Adnkronos news agency.

Di Battista, who is also an activist and a former prominent member of the Five Stars Movement, also leveled criticism at the Italian government, which received Zelensky in Rome. The journalist said 60% of Italians are against sending weapons to Ukraine.

"I was ashamed to see European leaders turn into arms dealers, unable to say the word 'negotiations,'" he said.

Di Battista is part of a broad group of Italian pacifists, along with other well-known public figures, journalists and representatives of the cultural elite.

On May 14, Zelensky was in Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Before that, he visited Germany where he discussed increasing military aid to Kiev. The Ukrainian president also visited Rome and the Vatican, meeting with Italian leaders and Pope Francis. He also visited the UK and held talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Sputnik radio station that by visiting Western countries Zelensky is trying to revive interest in what is happening in Ukraine.