Jury finds Trump liable in writer Carroll’s abuse, defamation case

NEW YORK, May 10. /TASS/. A jury in New York found former US President Donald Trump liable in a civil lawsuit filed by writer Elizabeth Carrol, who accused him of abusing her in 1996 and in defaming, CNN reported on Tuesday.

According to the TV channel, the jury concluded that Trump had touched her without her consent, and also defamed the writer by rejecting her statements in the case. However, the jury dismissed the writer’s rape claims.

The jury awarded her a total of about $5 million, including $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation.