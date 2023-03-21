Russia, China hail normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran — statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China stand for peace and stability in the Middle East and support the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The sides stand for peace and stability in the Middle East, support countries of the region in strengthening strategic independence and the resolution of acute problems through dialogue and consultations. They stand against the interference into the domestic affairs of countries of the region," the document says.

Russia and China "hail the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran which has been reached by means of dialogue," it reads.