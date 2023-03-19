Armed foreigner plotting terror attack neutralized by Belarus' security officers in Grodno

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. An armed foreigner who crossed into Belarus to stage a terror attack have been neutralized by Belarusian security officers, the BelTA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB).

"In the course of a special operation to suppress the activities of individuals crossing into Belarus’ territory with an aim of committing a terror attack, a foreign citizen was neutralized in the city of Grodno on March 19, 2023. The man used an automatic gun and hand grenades to offer armed resistance to the KGB special Group A officers," the KGB said in a statement.

According to the KGB, neither civilians nor law enforcement agencies were hurt.

A criminal case was opened.