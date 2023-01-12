Sweden’s NATO entry to stall until it does away with terrorism — Erdogan’s spokesman

ANKARA, January 12. /TASS/. The process of Sweden's entry into NATO will not progress as long as the country supports organizations deemed as terrorist in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"Once again, we are saying openly: advancing the country's NATO admission process is impossible until an end is put to the activities of terrorist organizations," Kalin said. His comments came on the heels of a rally held in Stockholm in support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, recognized as terrorist in Ankara. Kalin condemned the demonstration and called for concrete measures to prevent similar events in the future.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms these heinous actions against our president in Stockholm. We have communicated our reaction and our expectations to the Swedish authorities," he pointed out.

Fahrettin Altun, head of communications for the Turkish presidency, in turn demanded that Sweden "take all necessary measures against terrorist organizations without delay." "Sweden must keep the promises it made in Madrid to join NATO, of which Turkey has been a member for 70 years. It is useless to expect Turkey to make any concessions in this matter," he pointed out.

On May 18, 2022, Helsinki and Stockholm submitted their applications to join the alliance but the process was blocked by Turkey, which demanded that the two countries extradite any people suspected of terrorism or participating in the 2016 coup to Ankara, and lift bans on weapons supplies to Turkey. Talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took place in Madrid on June 28. As a result, a memorandum was signed making it possible for Sweden and Finland to join NATO. The Turkish leader stated that Sweden had pledged to extradite over 70 people involved in terrorist activities.