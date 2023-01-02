Damascus airport resumes operations following Israeli strikes – Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Damascus International Airport resumed operations following Israeli airstrikes, the Syrian Transport Ministry said on Facebook (an Internet platform banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities).

According to the ministry, the airport resumed normal operations at 9:00 am.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Air Force targeted the southern outskirts of Damascus, where the positions of pro-Iranian Shia units fighting on the side of the Syrian army are located.

According to the Dubai-based Al Hadath TV channel, the strikes hit weapons depots on Damascus International Airport’s premises. The TV channel reported that at least four Hezbollah fighters had been killed.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a military source, that the attack had put the airport out of service. According to the source, two Syrian service members were killed and another two suffered wounds.