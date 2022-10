MELITOPOL, October 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities unilaterally barred entry to the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region through the only checkpoint on the contact line in the city of Vasilyevka, head of regional military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said Sunday.

"The Kiev regime unilaterally completely blocked exit through its checkpoint towards the Vasilyevka checkpoint on the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region," Balitsky said on his Telegram channel.