US to defend Taiwan in case of potential offensive by China, Biden says

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. US armed forces will protect Taiwan in case of potential ‘invasion’ from China, US President Joe Biden said in an interview for CBS aired Sunday.

He was asked whether the US will "defend the island."

"Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack," the head of state replied.

He reiterated his answer when the reported asked if the US will defend Taiwan even in case of an ‘invasion’ from mainland China.

He reaffirmed that Washington does not intend to encourage the Taiwan independence.

"We agree with what we signed onto a long time ago," he said. "And that there’s One China policy, and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence. We are not moving - we’re not encouraging their being independent. That’s their decision.".