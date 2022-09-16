Abkhazia sees high probability of war with Georgia

SUKHUM, September 16. /TASS/. The likelihood of Georgia’s military aggression against its former republic of Abkhazia is relatively high, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba told Thursday’s meeting of the country’s public council.

"The likelihood of a military conflict [on the part of Georgia] is estimated as fairly high," Ardzinba said.

He reiterated that the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze recently mentioned the possibility of holding a referendum on whether the country should open ‘the second front,’ but ‘later said that there will be no referendum.’

"Declarations are one thing, but deeds are a different matter. Their deeds include more contracts for combat reconnaissance drones, constant drills with NATO, intensified consultations, $300 million per year and so on. This is not how you prepare for peace, this is how you get ready for a war," the Abkhazian top diplomat said.

Abkhazian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shamba, in turn, told the meeting that "those concerns are real." "We must be prepared for anything," Shamba added.

In his words, all current supporters of Ukraine will support Georgia if hostilities resume.

"Our ally is Russia, and this is real support for us," he said.

Shamba also spoke in favor of establishing closer ties with the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR).