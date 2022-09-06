IAEA mission’s report not enough to ensure Zaporozhye NPP’s security — MP

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The report of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission after a visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is not enough to guarantee its nuclear security, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, the mission’s report has no ‘added value’: they could have told the world that shelling of the station is fraught with risks of its destruction without visiting the site," Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house), told TASS. "As for positive things about the report, I would say that it is the recognition of the fact that the facility’s operational safety is completely guaranteed by specialists, including Russian. But it is obviously not enough to guarantee the Zaporozhye NPP’s nuclear security."

He welcomed the fact that cooperation with the IAEA has finally been established. However, the major task is yet to be resolved and that is to make Ukraine stop attacks on the station. "But for these ends, the IAEA should take more courage than it had when in organized the mission," Kosachev stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IAEA released a report about the results of its visit to the Zaporozhye NPP, where it suggests the facility be demilitarized and a safe zone be established around it.