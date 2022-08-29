Fierce armed clashes reported from Baghdad’s Green Zone — TV

CAIRO, August 29. /TASS/. Fierce armed clashes are reported from the vicinity of the Iraqi parliament building in Baghdad’s Green Zone, a heavy guarded diplomatic and government area, Al Arabiya said on Monday.

According to the television channel, sounds of exploding mortar mines are heard from the Green Zone.

Several powerful blasts were also heard from this area.

The television channel said earlier that two soldiers were killed and the Iraqi police chief was wounded during the clashes.

Hundreds of supporters of Shia imam Muqtada al-Sadr, who has announced his withdrawal from politics, seized Baghdad’s Green Zone on Monday. Despite the curfew in the capital city, al-Sadr’s supporters continue to take to the city streets. Police are reinforcing in the Green Zone. According to latest data, at least ten people were killed and around 200 were injured in the clashes.