MELITOPOL, August 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the city of Melitopol on Sunday night, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov said.

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s militants once again tried to disrupt peaceful life in the city liberated from Nazis," he wrote on Telegram. "Russian air defenses put an end to the actions of a combat drone in the Novy Melitopol District," Rogov added.

Over 70% of the Zaporozhye Region have been liberated but its administration center, the city of Zaporozhye, remains under Kiev’s control. Governing bodies are temporarily based in Melitopol.