MELITOPOL, August 14. /TASS/. Berdyansk Mayor Alexander Saulenko has said his attempted murder at the beginning of the month was directly supervised by Ukraine’s State Security Service.

"The attempted murder was directly supervised by staff members of the Ukrainian Security Service," he told TASS.

Asked whether there had been many such cases recently, he noted that "what happened was a one-off event," adding that Berdyansk is a peaceful town.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on August 4 that law enforcement forces on the liberated territory of the Zaporozhye Region had prevented an attempted murder of head of the military-civil administration of Berdyansk Saulenko.