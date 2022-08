DONETSK, August 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired three rockets with Lepestok anti-personnel mines from an Uragan multiple rocket launch system at Donetsk, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"Shelling by Ukrainian troops was reported at 18:30 local time. Three rockets stuffed with Lepestok anti-personnel mines were fired from a BM-27 Uragan system at Donetsk’s Kievsky district," it wrote on its Telegram channel.