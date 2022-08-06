Ten soldiers of Donetsk People’s Republic killed in past day — spokesman

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. Ten service members of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been killed and 23 more wounded in the past 24 hours, fighting the Ukrainian forces, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, said on Saturday.

"Ten defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and five more were wounded in the line of military duty, fighting for independence," the press service of the DPR defense ministry quotes his statement on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 150 shells from Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery guns and mortars at ten DPR settlements. As a result of the shelling, 16 houses and four civilian facilities were damaged, he added.