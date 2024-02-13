Russian diplomat says Ukraine being converted into international private military company

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Ukraine is slowly turning into an international private military company with a mission to create problems for Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes.

"Ukraine is being converted into an international private military company. A new mobilization law is only a small aspect of this transformation," he told the Sputnik radio station.

According to the diplomat, the goal is to use the country's economy, logistics, social services and even the people as "military resources that will be directed to achieving this mission." "That said, Ukraine is simply being turned into a war machine expected to resist and create problems for Russia. In this regard, no one cares about the interests of the Ukrainian people," Miroshnik noted.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed laws passed by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), which extended martial law and the nationwide mobilization campaign by another 90 days, until May 13. Martial law was imposed in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and has been extended several times. Martial law made it impossible for the country to hold its parliamentary elections in October 2023. Under the Ukrainian Constitution, voting cannot be held during martial law. The latest extension of martial law has also made it impossible to hold a presidential election in the spring.