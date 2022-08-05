Ukrainian army shells Zaporozhye NPP again causing fire — authorities

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army has shelled the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant again, causing fire and damaging two power lines crucial to the operation of the power units, the military-civilian administration of Energodar has said.

"Today, during the shift change at the NPP at about 15:00, nationalist forces in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian criminal regime fired artillery shells at the power plant’s territory. As a result of the terrorist attack two power lines supplying electricity to an open 750 kW switchgear crucial to the safe operation of the NPP’s power units were damaged. At present, a fire is on at the site. The personnel of the special fire-fighting unit have arrived to extinguish the blaze," the VGA telegram channel says.