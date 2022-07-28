Ukrainian troops fire rockets with Lepestok mines at Donetsk — territorial defense

DONETSK, July 28. /TASS/. Rockets with PMMF-1 Lepestok landmines were fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian militants delivered a rocket strike at Donetsk having fired prohibited PMF-1 Lepestok landmines. Ambulance workers found lots of PMF-1 mines dropped during the shelling attack by Ukrainian troops," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

A PFM-1S anti-personnel high explosive mine weighing just 80 grams frequently does not kill but cripples an individual. The mine’s small size complicates its search, especially in the dense grass.