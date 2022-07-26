Grain ships to undergo inspections at Istanbul anchorage near Bosphorus Strait — source

ANKARA, July 26. /TASS/. Cargo ships carrying Ukrainian grain are most likely to undergo inspections at the Turkeli Anchorage near the Bosphorus Strait, a source in Ankara told TASS on Tuesday.

According to him, the anchorage area is located at the northwestern entrance to the strait. "It’s quite a large area where ships anchor and coast guard units conduct monitoring activities if the need arises," the source specified.

Representatives of a joint coordination center, created in accordance with the four-party agreements on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, which were signed in Istanbul on July 22, will inspect the ships when they enter and exit the Bosphorus Strait.

According to earlier reports, the center was established on the basis of Turkey’s National Defense University. The Turkish media said that its 20-strong staff would include military officers from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, as well as UN officials. A Turkish Navy admiral will head the center. Work to monitor the safety of navigation along the routes, from where ships transport grain Ukrainian ports, will continue round the clock.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.