Zelensky appoints Vasily Malyuk as acting Security Service chief — decree

KIEV, July 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Vasily Malyuk as acting head of the Ukrainian Security Service, the corresponding decree published on Monday on the website of the head of state said.

"First Deputy Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Vasylievich Malyuk will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document reads.

On July 17, Zelensky signed decrees dismissing Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova and chief of the Ukrainian Security Service Ivan Bakanov for numerous facts of state treason of employees of the two agencies. According to the Ukrainian leader, 651 criminal proceedings have been launched in Ukraine under articles on high treason and collaborationist activities of law enforcement officers, some of whom have already been charged.

As Andrey Smirnov, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, explained on Monday, Venediktova and Bakanov were not fired, but suspended from their duties for the duration of the investigation.