Biden says he holds Saudi Crown Prince responsible to murder of Jamal Khashoggi

CAIRO, July 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their meeting in Saudi Arabia Friday that he considers the Crown Prince responsible for the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"He [Mohammed bin Salman] basically said that he was not personally responsible for it. I indicated I though he was," the US President told reporters after the meeting with Saudi leadership, attended by the Crown Prince.

Meanwhile, Biden noted that he does not regret his previous threats to turn Saudi Arabia into a "rogue state" over the assassination of Khashoggi.