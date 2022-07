NEW DELHI, July 9. /TASS/. The Sri Lankan government delegation’s visit to Moscow, which was scheduled for July 10-16, has been postponed due to the situation in that island country, a source at Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Taking into account the domestic political situation, Susil Premajayantha (Sri Lanka’s presidential representative and education minister - TASS) has to postpone the visit to Russia," said the source on condition of anonymity.