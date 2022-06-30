China expresses concern, resolute protest over NATO’s Strategic Concept — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 30. /TASS/. China expresses serious concern and resolute protest over NATO’s new Strategic Concept, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"The so-called NATO’s new Strategic Concept ignores facts, distorts the truth, <…> vilifies China's foreign policy, makes irresponsible statements about China’s natural military development and its national defense policy, promotes confrontation and conflict, it is filled with the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices," he said at a regular briefing.

"China expresses serious concern and resolute protest over this," the diplomat noted.

The spokesman also noted that China had always strived for global peace, defended the international order and facilitated the global development. He emphasized that China had never invaded any country and never joined or formed any military blocs. The diplomat noted that China had always followed the path of a peaceful development.

On Wednesday at the Madrid summit, NATO leaders approved a new Strategic Concept of the alliance which notes that Russia "is the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security." The new Strategic Concept mentioned China for the first time in NATO’s history. Even though it is not viewed as a direct military adversary, it is described as a systemic challenge.