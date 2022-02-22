UK deems military hardware presence near Donbass as Russia’s start to invade Ukraine

LONDON, February 22. /TASS/. London deems the movement of Russia’s military hardware near Donbass as the beginning of Ukraine’s invasion, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in an interview with Sky News television channel.

"It’s clear from what we have already seen and found out today that Russian President [Vladimir] Putin has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity," Javid said. "We have always said that is completely unacceptable."

"We have seen that he recognized these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine and from the reports, I think, we can already say that he had already sent in tanks and troops. From that you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun," the high-ranking official added.

UK authorities earlier stated that in case Russian troops trespass the Ukrainian border "even by an inch" it would immediately serve as a reason for enforcing another package of sanctions in regard to Russia. This package is expected to be presented at the British Parliament on Tuesday by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR (the Lugansk People’s Republic) leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.

The Russian president also ordered the Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the two republics and also ordered the Defense Ministry to provide measures for the peace on their territories.