Kiev requests meeting with Russia and Vienna Document signatories within 48 hours

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. Ukraine has requested a meeting with Russia and all other signatories to the Vienna Document within 48 hours to discuss the situation around the movements of troops along the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Sunday.

"Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea," he wrote on his Twitter account.