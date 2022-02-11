Advisors to Normandy Four leaders failed to agree on joint document - Yermak

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. Political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Germany, Russia, France, and Ukraine) at the talks in Berlin failed to agree on a joint document, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrey Yermak said on Friday following the talks.

"All parties of the Normandy format confirmed that they are interested in continuing negotiations," he said, adding "At the same time, the advisers failed to come to a joint document".

At the same time, Yermak said that the parties "have a desire to agree on something". This time, according to him, the negotiators were unanimous in their position on the need to unblock the work of the Contact Group to resolve the conflict in Donbass.

The representative of Kiev assured that the Ukrainian side is committed to a constructive dialogue and to working "24 hours a day to achieve the desired result".