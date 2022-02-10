US to host APEC summit in 2023 — White House

TASS, February 10. The United States will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in 2023 and extended appreciation to economies of the regional association for support of the proposal to host it in the US in 2023, Press Secretary to the US President Jen Psaki said on Thursday in the statement posted on the White House’s official website.

"We’re proud that the United States will be the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2023, underscoring our commitment to advance fair and open trade and investment, bolster American competitiveness, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," Psaki said.

"The United States looks forward to working closely with Thailand, the 2022 APEC host, Peru, the 2024 APEC host, and all of the APEC economies on an agenda that benefits all our people," she added.

APEC includes 21 participants. Among them there are 12 founding states (Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea and Japan), as well as China (joined in 1991), Mexico and Papua New Guinea (1993), Chile (1994), and Russia, Vietnam and Peru (1998). In 1991, two Chinese territories also joined the APEC - Hong Kong and Taiwan. Given the specifics of the union which includes both states and territories, the APEC members are traditionally referred to as "economies".