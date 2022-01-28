Belarusian President threatens Lithuania with transit ban

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Belarus can close the transit of goods for Lithuania through its territory if the confrontation continues, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday in his state-of-the-nation address.

The Belarusian leader expressed bewilderment that Lithuania does not allow Belarusian goods in their ports.

"You will ruin your port facilities; there will be nobody to load cargo. We will come to terms with Russia and no cargo will be loaded there [in Lithuanian ports]; we will ship all the Russian and Belarusian goods in Russian ports. Transportation [in Lithuania] will halt; we will not allow your export via Belarus, forget this road," Lukashenko said.

"Let us return to normal cooperation, not look at each other as adversaries. There will be no winners in this war," the President added.