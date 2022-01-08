Kazakhstan police detain over 4,400 people in riots

NUR-SULTAN, January 8. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan have detained over 4,400 people who participated in the riots in several regions of the country, according to press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

"In several regions of the country, law enforcement agencies continue measures to identify and detain criminals. The number of detained is currently 4,404," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, law enforcement officers ensure proper protection of public order and the safety of citizens in the city of Aktobe and the region. The situation in this region is under complete control.