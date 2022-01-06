Belarus’ security chief calls situation in Kazakhstan external hybrid aggression

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. Minsk considers the situation in Kazakhstan as an external hybrid threat that aims to ruin the legitimate government in the country, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said on Thursday.

"The developments in the country can be described as external hybrid aggression. The situation follows the familiar scenario of a color revolution: external and related internal forces are trying to destroy the legitimate government by unconstitutional methods," the news agency BelTA quotes Volfovich as saying.

According to him, it is necessary "to provide assistance to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan, prevent the situation from aggravating and send peacekeeping forces there." The state secretary assured that this decision would not contradict the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus and the country's legislation. "The head of state is vested with the right to send servicemen on peacekeeping missions. Such decisions are taken in consultation with the parliamentary committees. The military personnel and other persons can only be sent with their personal consent," Volfovich specified.

He pointed out that Minsk strictly follows the international obligations within the CSTO. "Here, we are talking about the Dushanbe agreement of 2007. Of course, the UN Security Council will be informed about the decision. We hope, however, that the situation will be stabilized with minimum engagement of the military component," the Belarusian official concluded.