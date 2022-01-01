{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Israeli embassy in Kiev condemns nationalists for honoring Nazi collaborator Bandera

Any attempt to glorify those who supported Nazi ideology defiles the memory of Holocaust victims in Ukraine, the statement reads

KIEV, January 2. /TASS/. Israel condemns the Ukrainian nationalists for staging a torchlight procession in Kiev honoring Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera on Saturday, the Israeli embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

"Israel condemns the nationalist march in honor of Stepan Bandera. Any attempt to glorify those who supported Nazi ideology defiles the memory of Holocaust victims in Ukraine. We are demanding thorough investigation of the antisemitic manifestations that took place during the march in accordance with the law adopted in Ukraine in 2021," the statement reads.

Earlier on Saturday, Kiev and a number of regions of Ukraine saw torchlight marches timed for an anniversary of Bandera’s birth. In Kiev, the demonstrators marched along the city’s main streets to a point very close to the office of President Vladimir Zelensky.

The Ukrainian police said that an estimated 3,500 people had taken part in the Bandera marches and no violations of law and order occurred.

Stepan Bandera is one of the ideologists of Ukrainian nationalism. During World War II he collaborated with Nazi Germany and up to 1959 he led the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN, outlawed in Russia). The OUN’s military wing - Ukrainian Insurgent Army (outlawed in Russia) commonly referred to as Banderites - is responsible for many war crimes, including the slaughter of about 100,000 Poles, Czechs and Jews in Western Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainians had been fiendishly murdered for refusal to collaborate the nationalists. The UIA participated in armed clashes with the Red Army.

Ukraine is in talks with US if it may get military aid meant for Afghanistan
Oksana Makarova stressed the point at issue was not what Kiev might get in this particular case, but what the Ukrainian side finds necessary
Read more
Russia delivers 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Cuba - embassy
Russia handed over humanitarian aid to Cuba, including medical protective suits and injection syringes, with a total weight of almost 22 tonnes
Read more
Former Reagan adviser Suzanne Massie obtains Russian citizenship — Putin’s decree
Suzanne Massie is an American writer, author of the best-seller ‘Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia’
Read more
Avtovaz redomiciliates to Russia — Rostec
Renault holds 66.7% in the joint venture company at the moment and Rostec has 32.3% in it
Read more
Biden said US, allies will respond strongly if Russia ‘invades Ukraine’ - White House
President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, Jen Psaki said
Read more
Form of EU’s dialogue with Russia was impermissible in recent years — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova recalled that EU diplomats in recent years made quite a few ultimatum-like statements, without proposing any drafts or discussions on them, but merely stated their unilateral stance
Read more
Putin-Biden phone conversation won’t include public part, Kremlin spokesman says
The phone call is scheduled for 11:30 pm Moscow time on December 30
Read more
Putin signs law ratifying deal with Tajikistan on integrated air defense
The document stipulates that the defense ministers of both countries will be empowered to approve and, if possible, amend the list of military command centers, command posts, military formations and units assigned to the integrated air defense system
Read more
Beijing, Moscow can resist pressure from hegemonic powers, says China’s top diplomat
"I strongly believe that if our great powers, China and Russia, stand side by side and boost their cooperation, the world order will be unshakable, and global principles - irrefutable," Wang Yi pointed out
Read more
Biden intends to hold a telephone conversation with Zelensky on January 2 - White House
President Biden plans to speak by phone with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Sunday to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders
Read more
Gas prices in Europe drop below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters, first time since November 10
Since the beginning the trading session the price of gas decreased by more than 22%, in comparison with the all-time high achieved last week the price of gas plummeted almost threefold
Read more
Press review: Culprits for EU’s energy crisis revealed and Iran may buy aircraft with oil
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 29th
Read more
Hainan Cultural Fair attracts public attention with an array of versatile exhibits
The event was first held in 2015
Read more
Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya
Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of luxury brands visited the event in Sanya, according to the organizers
Read more
Xi Jinping congratulates Putin on New Year, praises China's relations with Russia
He recalled that in 2022, Putin will visit China and will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
US Air Force plane gathered intelligence over eastern Ukraine - CNN
The plane was on a mission to collect intelligence about the military situation on the ground, the report said
Read more
Press review: Russia cracks down on Google and Iran, Israel threaten to hit nuke sites
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 27th
Read more
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
Read more
Ukraine bans access of Russian vessels to its inland waters
The document approved by Ukraine’s legislative assembly back on December 3, 2020 indicates that "cargo operations on the inland waterways of Ukraine can be conducted by Ukrainian vessels or foreign vessels, whose shipowners are business entities registered in Ukraine"
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya city kicks off large-scale cultural fair
Diplomats from 11 countries including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Mongolia will visit the event
Read more
Architect of Russia’s presidential protocol reveals why ‘French model prevailed’
"The French version was used as a basis, while other features and details were borrowed from our own previous practices," Vladimir Shevchenko specified
Read more
President Zelensky turns into threat for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Everything that the Kiev regime has been issuing is an immediate and direct threat to Ukraine’s statehood, Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair
The four-day exhibition in Haikou city ended on December 19
Read more
More than 154 thousand people attend Hainan’s agricultural winter trade fair
The event is showcasing products from about 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies
Read more
Gazprom has not booked pumping via Yamal-Europe for ten days amid lack of orders
The company began reducing the booking of gas transit via the gas pipeline two weeks ago
Read more
Moscow, Minsk to develop defense cooperation because of West’s behavior - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the activity of foreign policy offices is aimed at searching for ways of settling any matters in a political-diplomatic way
Read more
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
Decision to recognize Taliban government depends on their fulfillment of promises - Lavrov
The issue of official recognition of the Taliban authorities is premature for the time being, Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Putin said new sanctions could cause complete severance of Russian-US ties - Kremlin aide
Russian President was responding to Biden’s warning that Western countries will introduce massive economic and military sanctions if further escalation on the Ukrainian border takes place, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Putin, Biden talks were serious, substantive - US official
The phone talks started shortly before Moscow time midnight on Thursday and lasted 50 minutes, ending during the wee hours of Friday
Read more
Biden in his phone call with Putin said nuclear war can’t be started - Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Biden also stressed that Russia and the US could and should play a key role in the efforts on ensuring peace and security both in Europe and in other places across the globe
Read more
Russian naval shipyard CEO praises Akula-class submarines as unmatched
To build Akula-class submarines, Sevmash constructed a covered berth that still remains the biggest of its kind in Europe, he said
Read more
Russian ambassador says no one should doubt Russia is determined to defend its security
Military exploration of Ukraine by NATO member states is an existential threat for Russia, Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
Putin and Biden held a phone call - White House
The talks ended at 00:25 Moscow time
Read more
Defending red lines: What challenges Russia and Putin faced in 2021
The fight against COVID-19 continues, although the international political landscape has changed significantly
Read more
Press review: What awaits Russia’s economy in 2022 and India’s Central Asia clout growing
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 30th
Read more
Union State to neutralize losses related to NATO approaching - Lavrov
In particular, this refers to jointly opposing information campaigns launched against Russia and Belarus, politicizing in activities of international organization, and imposing the NATO-centric security model in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Read more
Putin’s New Year Address breaks record for duration for second year in a row
It lasted 6 minutes 22 seconds and was of about 700 words
Read more
Putin calls good health a top wish for everyone for 2022
In his New Year's address Russian President expressed support to everyone who lost loved ones due to the pandemic
Read more
China, Russia scaling up cooperation in space, energy sector - Xi Jinping
China and Russia have successfully completed the year of scientific and technical cooperation, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said
Read more
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Read more
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Read more
Hainan’s Yangpu Port cargo traffic increases 36.52% in January to November
Cargo turnover reached 1.2 million TEU
Read more
NATO ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia - US State Department
NATO is ready for a meaningful dialogue with Moscow while also standing united to deter "further aggression against Ukraine"
Read more
China unveils images of Mars from orbital probe Tianwen-1
The Tianwen-1 orbiter had been working in orbit for 526 days
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Localization law for foreign Big Tech companies enters into force in Russia
The regulator noted that it would show some leniency, not imposing administrative penalties starting right on January 1 against companies that failed to open representative offices on time, if they demonstrate that they are working towards this goal
Read more