Armenia should stop incitement of racial hatred against Azerbaijanis - UN court

THE HAGUE, December 8. /TASS/. Armenia should take all necessary measures to prevent incitement of racial hatred targeted at people of Azerbaijani origin while the Armenia vs. Azerbaijan case is being heard by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial body of the United Nations, ICJ President Joan Donoghue said on Tuesday.

The Republic of Armenia shall, in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, take all necessary measures to prevent the incitement and promotion of racial hatred, including by organizations and private persons in its territory, targeted at persons of Azerbaijani national or ethnic origin

Both Parties shall also refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.

Donoghue informed that ICJ provisional measures are binding and are introduced to prevent escalation while the case is being heard.

Armenia initiated a court proceeding in the UN International Court of Justice against Azerbaijan in accordance with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination on September 14. The lawsuit states that "Azerbaijan has been subjecting Armenia to racial discrimination for decades," which included mass murder, torture and other violations. The lawsuit also demands the imposition of temporary provisional measures against Azerbaijan.

On September 24, Azerbaijan filed a counterclaim, accusing Armenia of committing discriminatory actions against Azerbaijanis, on the basis of their nationality and ethnicity. Both sides have demanded compensation and provisional measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating while the cases are being heard.