Xi Jinping: China, US should coexist peacefully and in line with int’l obligations

BEIJING, November 16. /TASS/. China and the United States must be developing sound and steady bilateral relations, coexist peacefully and follow all international obligations, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during his on-line summit meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The virtual meeting between US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping started early on Tuesday at 8:46 (Beijing time). Both leaders took a break after two hours of talks.

China’s Xinhua news agency reported that during the talks Xi pointed out that "As the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the U.S. need to increase communication and cooperation, each run their domestic affairs well and, at the same time, shoulder their share of international responsibilities, and work together to advance the noble cause of world peace and development."

The Chinese leader also said, according to the agency, that "a sound and steady China-U.S. relationship is required for advancing the two countries' respective development and for safeguarding a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic."

This is the first official meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden since the US president assumed his office in January 2021. Before today, they both exchanged messages and held telephone conversations. Their most recent telephone conversation was reported to be held on September 10, 2021.