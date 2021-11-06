Former Defense Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to become Japan’s top diplomat - TV channel

TOKYO, November 6. /TASS/. Yoshimasa Hayashi will become Japan’s new Foreign Minister, the NHK TV channel reported on Saturday. Previously he held the offices of the defense minister, the agriculture minister and the education minister.

It is noted that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had already made this decision. The official new makeup of the cabinet of ministers should be approved on November 10. Then an emergency session of Japan’s parliament will open where a formal vote will take place for the country’s new prime minister - Kishida will be reelected as the head of government, becoming Japan’s 101st prime minister.

The office of Japan’s foreign minister became vacant after Japan’s top diplomat Toshimitsu Motegi became the Secretary-General of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Until the lineup of the new cabinet is officially announced, the prime minister will perform the functions of the head of the Foreign Ministry.