Belarus, Russia plan to beef up regional group of troops, Lukashenko says

MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia are poised to reinforce the regional grouping of the Union State’s forces, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

"As recent events have shown, the Union’s regional grouping of troops is a reliable security shield not only for our countries, but also for the entire post-Soviet space. President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] and I do not hide our intentions to bolster this grouping in the future," Lukashenko said.

On October 20, the Russian and Belarusian defense ministers approved the plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2022, aimed at strengthening the Union State’s security. It includes 139 measures. Then, the joint panel of the two countries’ defense ministries adopted the decisions, aimed at boosting cooperation between the agencies and bolstering security of the Union State. The meeting focused on the regional group of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia.