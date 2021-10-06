Risk of further civil war in Afghanistan remains, says Russian official

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. A continued civil war is still a possibility in Afghanistan, as well as the danger of terrorism spreading from this country to other Central Asian states and to Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said in an interview Wednesday.

"Considering the significant ethnic complexity of the Afghan society and the significant influence of clan, tribal ties and traditions there, such a possibility [of further civil war] exists," Kokov said.

According to the official, the degradation of the humanitarian situation may contribute to the strengthening of radical groups active in Afghanistan.

"They pose a threat of the spread of terrorism to the Central Asia and Russia," Kokov noted.

He underscored that this threat does not only mean "possible infiltration by militants", but also the threat of exporting extremist ideology.

"We should also include the possibility of the further expansion of drug trafficking, which is one of the main sources of income for the terrorists. Another strong threat factor is the problem of uncontrolled migration of refugees, since the terrorists often use their accommodation facilities for hiding and legalization," Kokov noted.

"The risk of degradation of the economic cooperation in the region and loss of investments in Afghanistan also remains high," he added.