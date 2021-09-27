PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg

PARIS, September 27. /TASS/. This year's autumn and final session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in Strasbourg on September 27-30. According to the organization’s press service, issues related to climate change will be on the session’s agenda.

"A high-level panel and interactive debate on "The environment and human rights: the right to a safe, healthy and sustainable environment", as well as a full day of debates on this topic, forms the centerpiece of the Autumn Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), taking place in Strasbourg from 27 to 30 September 2021 in a hybrid format," the press service said.

Like all sessions held in 2021, this session will be held in a hybrid format, in which some participants will take part in the discussions in a video format.

The entire Russian delegation decided to conduct work at the session remotely. At the same time, Russian Senator Vladimir Krugly said that the Russian delegation was banned from free movement in Strasbourg at the autumn PACE session due to the lack of a vaccination certificate approved in the EU, which played a role in deciding the format of participation.