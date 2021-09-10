Lebanese president approves composition of national salvation cabinet of 24 ministers

BEIRUT, September 10. /TASS/. Lebanese president Michel Aoun has approved the composition of the national salvation government, which will deal with reforms and the reconstruction of Beirut after last year’s port explosion.

According to Director General of the Lebanese Presidency Antoine Choucair, the president signed an executive order on a new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

He noted that government consisted of 24 ministers. Half of the posts are held by Christians, and another half are from Muslim communities.